Foul play not suspected after man found deceased at Menauhant Beach



FALMOUTH – On Sunday, at approximately 2:44 PM, members of the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Fire Rescue Department responded to the report of an unconscious male in a vehicle located in the Menauhant Beach Parking Lot. Unfortunately, paramedics determined the male was deceased.

The Falmouth Police Detective Bureau, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident. At this time, the death does not appear suspicious in nature.