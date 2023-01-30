Foul play not suspected after person found dead at Falmouth cemetery

YARMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On January 30, 2023 at approximately 8:00 AM, the Falmouth Police Department responded to the St. Josephs Cemetery on Gifford Street, where the scene of an unattended death was discovered. This incident is under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Falmouth Police Detectives and the Office of the Medical Examiner. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.

If you or someone you know are in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7/365. Call 988, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.