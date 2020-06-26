BOURNE – A man was found seriously injured in a rest area along the Scenic Highway (Route 6) near Edge Hill Road in Bourne sometime after 7:30 PM. The victim was taken to a nearby school and MedFlighted to a trauma center. Foul play is not suspected. State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.
Foul play not suspected in Scenic Highway incident
June 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
