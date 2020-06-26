You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Foul play not suspected in Scenic Highway incident

Foul play not suspected in Scenic Highway incident

June 25, 2020

BOURNE – A man was found seriously injured in a rest area along the Scenic Highway (Route 6) near Edge Hill Road in Bourne sometime after 7:30 PM. The victim was taken to a nearby school and MedFlighted to a trauma center. Foul play is not suspected. State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

