DENNIS – Four critically endangered Kemp’s Ridley Turtles which had been rescued and rehabilitated at the New England Aquarium were released Wednesday morning at West Dennis Beach.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Four endangered Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles released at West Dennis Beach
June 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Symphony Searching for Jung-Ho Pak’s Replacement
- District Attorney Says Veterans Court Facing Hurdles
- Barnstable County Sheriff Switching to In-House Medical Services
- Brewster Native to Receive 2023 Commonwealth Heroine Award
- Cape Cod Commission Taking Comments on Transportation Plan
- Mass. Launches Online LGBTQ+ Mental Health Resources
- Final Yarmouth Climate Change Report to be Presented June 28
- Provincetown Sit-In to Protest Dune Shack Eviction
- Cape Cod Regional Transit Recruiting Bus Drivers
- Mass. Receiving $147M for Broadband Access
- US Coast Guard Will Lead Investigation of Titan Implosion with Help from Canada, France, UK
- Offseason Workforce Challenges Continue on Cape Cod
- Renovated Highland Light to be Rededicated