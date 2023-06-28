You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four endangered Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles released at West Dennis Beach

June 28, 2023


DENNISFour critically endangered Kemp’s Ridley Turtles which had been rescued and rehabilitated at the New England Aquarium were released Wednesday morning at West Dennis Beach.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

