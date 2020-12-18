HARWICH – Four people were evaluated after a head-on crash in Harwich just after 6 PM Friday. A Chevy Surburban type SUV and a Ford Crown Victoria collided on Great Western Road near the Dennis town line. All four victims were treated and released at the scene. The cause of the crash, which tied up the evening commute in the area, is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Four evaluated after head-on crash in Harwich
December 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
