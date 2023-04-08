BOURNE – Four people were evaluated after a rear-end collision on Route 6 in Bourne. The crash happened around 11 AM Saturday morning westbound between Route 130 and the Sagamore Bridge. All of the injuries were believed to be not life-threatening. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Four evaluated after rear-end collision on Route 6 in Bourne
April 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
