Four evaluated after two-vehicle crash in Wellfleet

Four evaluated after two-vehicle crash in Wellfleet

July 26, 2021

WELLFLEET – Four people were evaluated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Wellfleet shortly after 11 PM Monday evening. The crash happened on Route 6 at Peace Valley Road. The traffic lane headed toward Provincetown was shut down for a time. One of the victims was later transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.

