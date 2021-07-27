WELLFLEET – Four people were evaluated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Wellfleet shortly after 11 PM Monday evening. The crash happened on Route 6 at Peace Valley Road. The traffic lane headed toward Provincetown was shut down for a time. One of the victims was later transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.
Four evaluated after two-vehicle crash in Wellfleet
July 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
