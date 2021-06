YARMOUTH – At about 6:45 PM Thursday evening, there was a two vehicle crash involving a Honda CR-V and a Ford Econoline van on Route 28 near Pine Grove Road in South Yarmouth. Two adults and two children were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Route 28 was closed backing up traffic in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN