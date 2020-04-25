SOUTH CHATHAM – Chatham & Harwich Harbormasters responded to 4 kayakers in distress off S. Chatham. Harwich boat retrieved 2 persons from water & 2 made it safely to shore. All parties safe and accounted for.
Four kayakers rescued off South Chatham
April 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
