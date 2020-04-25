You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four kayakers rescued off South Chatham

Four kayakers rescued off South Chatham

April 25, 2020


SOUTH CHATHAM – Chatham & Harwich Harbormasters responded to 4 kayakers in distress off S. Chatham. Harwich boat retrieved 2 persons from water & 2 made it safely to shore. All parties safe and accounted for.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 