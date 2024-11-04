You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four people evaluated, traffic snarled after crash on Route 28 in Centerville

Four people evaluated, traffic snarled after crash on Route 28 in Centerville

November 4, 2024

CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash caused extensive delays for the evening commute along Route 28 in Falmouth. The crash happened about 5:45 PM Monday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Ames Way. Four people were evaluated for injuries with one transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

