CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash caused extensive delays for the evening commute along Route 28 in Falmouth. The crash happened about 5:45 PM Monday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Ames Way. Four people were evaluated for injuries with one transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Four people evaluated, traffic snarled after crash on Route 28 in Centerville
November 4, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- “Mayplower”, “Snow Monstah”: Students Get To Name MassDOT Snowplows Again This Winter
- Commonwealth Reviews Nantucket Airport COVID Relief Spending
- Who’s on the Ballot for the Cape and Islands this Election? See the Candidates
- Psychedelic Therapy and Question 4 with former “Buffy” and “True Lies” actor Eliza Dushku Palandjian
- Local Farms, Shellfishers Receive State Funds Advancing Food Infrastructure
- Sunday Journal – Independent Joe van Nes Talks Cape and Islands State Senate Campaign
- Provincetown To Unveil Final Plan For Rejuvenated Corridor
- Cape Cod Investor Sentenced For Stock Fraud
- Local Leaders Say State Tourism Report Could Help Canal Bridges, Broadband and More
- Free Tuition Program At Massachusetts Community Colleges Has Grown
- State Provides Millions for Cape Coastal Resilience
- Federal Government Accepts Bids For Offshore Wind Sites Off MA Coast
- State Reveals Tourism Stats, Cape Cod a Major Driver of Revenue and Employment