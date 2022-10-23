BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
October 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
