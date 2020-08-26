You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four swimmers safe after getting caught in current off Sandwich

Four swimmers safe after getting caught in current off Sandwich

August 26, 2020

SANDWICH – Four swimmers are safe after running into distress off Sandwich and having trouble getting back on. Rescuers responded to a beach off North Shore Boulevard sometime aftet 12:30 PM. The swimmers, reported to be an adult and 3 children were brought to shore safely and evaluated. Further details were not immediately available.

