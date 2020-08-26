SANDWICH – Four swimmers are safe after running into distress off Sandwich and having trouble getting back on. Rescuers responded to a beach off North Shore Boulevard sometime aftet 12:30 PM. The swimmers, reported to be an adult and 3 children were brought to shore safely and evaluated. Further details were not immediately available.
Four swimmers safe after getting caught in current off Sandwich
August 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Scientists to Gauge Presence of White Sharks off Maine
- Barnstable Town Clerk Happy with Early Voting Turnout
- Virtual Hearing Planned on Rail Trail Extension
- Take Care Cape Cod Promotes Local Well-Being
- Mike Walk Fundraiser for Autism Research, Education Starts Thursday
- Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District Receives Grant
- AAA: Gas Down One Cent for Third Week in a Row
- Massachusetts Approved for Lost Wages Assistance Grant
- Latest Coronavirus Numbers Reported by State
- Nantucket Health Officials Urge Community to Follow COVID Guidelines
- Cape Cod Real Estate Boom Leads to Over-Asking Price Deals
- State Announces Revised Minimum Requirements For Child Care
- Barnstable Fire District Receives Federal Grant