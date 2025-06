BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 25 before the Bourne Bridge was jamming traffic Thursday morning. The collision happened about 9:20 AM at mile marker 9.5. One person had to be extricated by firefighters using the Jaws of Life. Three people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.