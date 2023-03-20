You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four vehicle crash on ramp from Route 6 to Route 124 slows traffic

Four vehicle crash on ramp from Route 6 to Route 124 slows traffic

March 20, 2023


HARWICH – A four-vehicle crash was reported on the Exit 82 onramp from Route 6 WB to Route 124 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Monday. One person was evaluated for injuries. Traffic was tied up in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

