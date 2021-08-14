You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 6 eastbound in Bourne

Four-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 6 eastbound in Bourne

August 13, 2021

Laura Sullivan/CWN

BOURNE – A four-vehicle crash slowed traffic along Route 6 in Bourne Friday evening. The crash happened about 9:30 PM eastbound before the Sandwich town line. One person was transported to a hospital. Four others were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

