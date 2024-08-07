You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

Four-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

August 7, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 shortly before 10:00 AM Wednesday. The collision happened westbound between Route 137 & Route 124. Five people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation; several others were treated and released at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which stalled traffic on the westbound side.

