BOURNE – A four-vehicle crash snarled the morning commute in Bourne. The crash happened just after 7:30 AM on Route 6 westbound just before exit 55 (old exit 1C) approaching the Sagamore Bridge. Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. One of the victims was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Four-vehicle crash snarls morning commute off Cape
April 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Pressed on Emissions Goal as Climate Summit Nears
- Cape Cod National Seashore Popularity Takes Big Jump
- Cape Cod Healthcare Introduces New Blood Drive Technology
- Barnstable County Real Estate Sales and Volume Increase Again
- Eversource Joins Coalition to Provide New Electric Car Charging Ports
- Reports Indicate Leisure and Hospitality Industry on the Rise
- AAA Offers COVID-19 Advice to Summer Travelers
- Woods Hole Named a Hidden Gem of US Towns
- Family Table Collaborative Keeps Cape Cod Fed Amid COVID
- Cape Cod Islands And Water Protection
- Parents Supporting Parents Launches Mother’s Day Auction
- U.S. Opens More Distance in Worldwide Race Against Coronavirus
- Barnstable County Joins State Preregistration System for Vaccine Appointments