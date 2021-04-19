You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four-vehicle crash snarls morning commute off Cape

April 19, 2021

BOURNE – A four-vehicle crash snarled the morning commute in Bourne. The crash happened just after 7:30 AM on Route 6 westbound just before exit 55 (old exit 1C) approaching the Sagamore Bridge. Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. One of the victims was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

