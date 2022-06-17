You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

Four vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

June 17, 2022

EASTHAM – A four vehicle crash was reported in Eastham shortly before 4:30 PM Friday. The crash was reported on Route 6 at Aspinet Road. Traffic headed toward Orleans was being diverted down Aspinet Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.

