EASTHAM – A four vehicle crash was reported in Eastham shortly before 4:30 PM Friday. The crash was reported on Route 6 at Aspinet Road. Traffic headed toward Orleans was being diverted down Aspinet Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
Four vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
June 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
