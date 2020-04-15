You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four vehicle crash stalls morning commute on Route 6 in Yarmouth

April 15, 2020

YARMOUTH – A four vehicle crash snarled the morning commute on Route 6 in Yarmouth Wednesday morning. The crash happened eastbound at exit 7. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation but no serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

