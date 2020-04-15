YARMOUTH – A four vehicle crash snarled the morning commute on Route 6 in Yarmouth Wednesday morning. The crash happened eastbound at exit 7. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation but no serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Four vehicle crash stalls morning commute on Route 6 in Yarmouth
April 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
