You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four-vehicle crash stalls traffic coming onto Cape Cod

Four-vehicle crash stalls traffic coming onto Cape Cod

May 23, 2025

BOURNE – A four-vehicle traffic crash caused delays for motorists coming onto Cape Cod for the holiday weekend. The collision happened about 7:30 PM Friday on Route 6 eastbound not far from the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

