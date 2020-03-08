Free “Stop the Bleed” course to be held in South Yarmouth



SOUTH YARMOUTH – On March 30, 2020, Cape Cod CPR & First Aid Training will be offering a free, 90-minute “Stop the Bleed” course at its South Yarmouth facility.

Since the 2012 tragedy in Sandy Hook and other mass-casualty incidents, law enforcement, the federal government, and the medical community have worked to improve victim survivability.

Victims of these events are usually suffering with severe bleeding, which, if left unattended, can result in death. The key to saving lives is providing those first on the scene with the skills and basic tools to stop uncontrolled bleeding in an emergency situation.

No matter how rapid the arrival of professional emergency responders, bystanders will always be first on the scene. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes. Those nearest to someone with life-threatening injuries are best positioned to provide first care.

Launched in October of 2015 by the White House, “Stop the Bleed” is a national grassroots effort to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. March 31 is “National Stop the Bleed Day.”

To contribute the “Stop the Bleed” campaign, Cape Cod CPR & First Aid Training, is offering a free “Stop the Bleed” course on Monday, March 30, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at its training facility at 32 Commercial Street, South Yarmouth, MA 02664. Bleeding control kits, first aid kits & tourniquets are also available at Cape Cod CPR during business hours and will be available after the training session.

Members of the public who wish to attend can sign up at CapeCPR.com to reserve a spot. Click on the “CPR Schedule” link, scroll down to March 30, and select the “Stop the Bleed” event. You can also call Cape Cod CPR directly at 508-364-4750.

Space is limited so early registration is recommended.