Front end loader catches fire in Falmouth

Front end loader catches fire in Falmouth

August 6, 2025

FALMOUTH – A front end loader was destroyed by fire in Falmouth. Firefighters responded to Cape Cod Aggregates on Thomas B. Landers Road about 1:30 PM. A line had to be stretched to a hydrant to get enough water to completely extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

