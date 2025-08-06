FALMOUTH – A front end loader was destroyed by fire in Falmouth. Firefighters responded to Cape Cod Aggregates on Thomas B. Landers Road about 1:30 PM. A line had to be stretched to a hydrant to get enough water to completely extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.
Front end loader catches fire in Falmouth
August 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
