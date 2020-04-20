Frost Advisory tonight, Wind Advisory 5 PM Tuesday through 3 AM Wednesday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

336 PM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY…

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM EDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…For the Frost Advisory, temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…For the Frost Advisory, portions of northern Connecticut, Rhode Island and portions of Eastern Massachusetts. For the Wind Advisory, all of Southern New England except for Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Litchfield County in Connecticut.

* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM Tuesday to 3 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.