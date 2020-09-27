You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fuel spill into Hyannis harbor under investigation

Fuel spill into Hyannis harbor under investigation

September 27, 2020

HYANNIS – A fuel spill was reported just outside Hyannis Harbor Sunday morning. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills FD responded with a hazardous materials unit to assist in deploying booms around the spill off Nelberth Terrace. Further details were not immediately available.

