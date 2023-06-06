Fuel truck backs into gas pump in Wareham

WAREHAM – On Monday, June 5th, at about 10:30 p.m., Engine 1, Engine 4 and C3 (Asst. Chief Rogers) responded to a report of a gas pump fire at the Cumberland Farms on Cranberry Highway in West Wareham.

Engine 1 arrived on scene and determined that the fire was already extinguished by the fire suppression system which was automatically activated by the fire at the pump.

The fire was caused by a fuel truck backing into to station to offload fuel struck the pump & knocked it over starting the fire.

Firefighters checked for any further hazards. The store and gas pumps will be closed until the area has been cleaned and inspected. Captain Micky Bird was the incident commander and there were no injuries.