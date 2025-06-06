Fugitive from Miami located in Plymouth, flees and crashes through cemetery headstones prior to arrest

– From Plymouth Police: At approximately 9:00 AM on Friday, June 6, 2025, the Plymouth Police Department was notified by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that agents were attempting to speak with a wanted fugitive believed to be residing at a residence on Chapel Hill Drive in Plymouth. The individual had previously fled Miami after a judge ordered his deportation in connection with an incident there.

Upon making contact near the residence, the individual fled from ICE agents in a vehicle headed towards the area of Vine Hills Cemetery. ICE promptly informed the Plymouth Police Department that they did not pursue the vehicle, and it was last seen heading towards the Vine Hills Cemetery.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the suspect’s vehicle was located by ICE agents inside Vine Hills Cemetery, having crashed through multiple headstones. The vehicle was unoccupied. The Plymouth Police Department was called to the scene and initiated an investigation into the motor vehicle crash, which resulted in property damage. At this time, the investigation into the motor vehicle crash is ongoing and the operator may be charged by the Plymouth Police pending the outcome of their investigation.

Roughly 30 minutes after the vehicle was found, ICE agents informed the Plymouth Police Department that the individual related to their initial investigation was located hiding in bushes within the cemetery. He was taken into ICE custody at that time and Plymouth Police will continue to investigate the motor vehicle crash.