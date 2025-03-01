Garage fire spreads into house in Eastham

EASTHAM – Fire broke out in a garage of a home in Eastham shortly before 7 PM Friday. Fire crews responded to a house at 280 South Sunken Meadow Road and battled to contain the flames. Everyone was able to evacuate the building and no injuries were reported. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called to the scene and to cover the Eastham Fire Station. According to reports, the fire was confined to the garage with some heat and smoke damage in the house.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.