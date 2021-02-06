CHATHAM – Fire gutted a garage in Chatham Friday evening. Firefighters from Harwich also responded to the scene at 355 Old Comers Road. The garage was detached from the house and crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Garage gutted by fire in Chatham
February 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
