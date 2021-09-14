TEATICKET – A garbage truck caught fire in Falmouth sometime after 10:30 AM Tuesday morning. It happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by Teaticket Park. The driver was forced to dump his load so it could be completely extinguished. As a result, Route 28 was closed in the area and traffic was being rerouted around the scene. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Garbage truck fire closes Route 28 in Teaticket
September 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
