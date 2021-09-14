You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Garbage truck fire closes Route 28 in Teaticket

Garbage truck fire closes Route 28 in Teaticket

September 14, 2021

TEATICKET – A garbage truck caught fire in Falmouth sometime after 10:30 AM Tuesday morning. It happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by Teaticket Park. The driver was forced to dump his load so it could be completely extinguished. As a result, Route 28 was closed in the area and traffic was being rerouted around the scene. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

