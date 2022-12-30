You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Garbage truck fire slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

Garbage truck fire slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

December 30, 2022

HARWICH – A garbage truck fire slowed traffic on Route 6 in Harwich for a time Friday afternoon. The fire happened on the eastbound side between Route 134 (Exit 78) and Route 124 (Exit 82). The driver was able to use an extinguisher to put the fire out. Firefighters wet it down to make sure it was out. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 