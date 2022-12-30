HARWICH – A garbage truck fire slowed traffic on Route 6 in Harwich for a time Friday afternoon. The fire happened on the eastbound side between Route 134 (Exit 78) and Route 124 (Exit 82). The driver was able to use an extinguisher to put the fire out. Firefighters wet it down to make sure it was out. No injuries were reported.
Garbage truck fire slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
December 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Gateway Airport Holding Environmental Review Meeting
- First Day Hikes Primed to Kick Off 2023 Across Cape Cod
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Bouncing Back From Pandemic
- CDC, AMA Urge Residents to Get Flu Shots
- Mega Millions Jackpot Sits At $640M
- Operation Safe Ride for New Year’s Eve Offered on Outer Cape
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony’s New Year’s Day Party
- Sunday Journal – Sharks Research Season Review with Greg Skomal
- Sunday Journal – Fire Staffing Challenges with Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran
- Community Health Centers to Benefit from State Funding
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Starts Education, Child Care Taskforce
- CapeCod.com’s Top 22 Stories of 2022
- State Awards $4.1M to Boost Abortion Care Access