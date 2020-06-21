You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas grill explosion damages house, injuries one in Centerville

Gas grill explosion damages house, injuries one in Centerville

June 21, 2020

CENTERVILLE – A gas grill reportedly exploded in Centerville shortly after 7 PM Sunday. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters rushed to a Lauren Avenue residence and found the fire had slightly extended to the house. Crews were able to quickly get the flames under control. One person at the residence was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 