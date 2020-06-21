CENTERVILLE – A gas grill reportedly exploded in Centerville shortly after 7 PM Sunday. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters rushed to a Lauren Avenue residence and found the fire had slightly extended to the house. Crews were able to quickly get the flames under control. One person at the residence was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.
Gas grill explosion damages house, injuries one in Centerville
June 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Chicken Alley Thrift Shop Reopening Tuesday on Martha’s Vineyard
- Boys And Girls Club Plans Virtual Annual Gala
- Traffic Volume Returning to Cape Cod
- State Unemployment Rate at 16.3 Percent; More than 58,000 Jobs Added in May
- Virtual Workshop Offered for Small Businesses
- Cape League Commissioner Proud of MLB Draft Representation
- Red Cross Offering Virtual Care For Families Who Have Lost Loved Ones
- CapeFLYER Returns to Service Friday
- COVID-19 Update 6/20/20
- Drive-in Movies Proposed for West Yarmouth
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Providing Ready-Made Signage
- Cotuit Center for the Arts Opens Gallery
- Hookers Ball Moved to a Virtual Format