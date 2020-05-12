BOURNE – A gas line was struck in Buzzards Bay sometime after 1 PM Tuesday. The 3/4 inch line was hit in the area of 100 Main Street. National Grid was able to quickly cap the leak and Main Street reopened a short time later.
Gas leak briefly closes Main Street in Buzzards Bay
May 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
