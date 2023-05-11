You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas leak closes Route 28 in Dennis

Gas leak closes Route 28 in Dennis

May 11, 2023

DENNIS – A natural gas leak shut down a section of Route 28 in Dennis. A construction crew struck a gas line prompting the closure of Route 28 between Old Main Street and Kelly’s Way. National Grid was responding to mitigate the leak. Firefighters were on scene with hose lines to spray water to keep the vapors to a minimum. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 