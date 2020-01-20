FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to an apparent natural gas leak in downtown Falmouth. The incident happened in the area of 366 Main Street (Route 28) near Gifford Street. Officials evacuated nearby businesses as a precaution. National Grid arrived quickly and had secured the gas by 8:20 AM.
Gas leak in downtown Falmouth
January 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
