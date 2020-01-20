You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas leak in downtown Falmouth

Gas leak in downtown Falmouth

January 20, 2020

FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to an apparent natural gas leak in downtown Falmouth. The incident happened in the area of 366 Main Street (Route 28) near Gifford Street. Officials evacuated nearby businesses as a precaution. National Grid arrived quickly and had secured the gas by 8:20 AM.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 