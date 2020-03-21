You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas leak in Hyannis

Gas leak in Hyannis

March 21, 2020

HYANNIS – A construction crew struck a gas line in Hyannis Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8 AM on Betty’s Pond Road. Firefighters were called to standby and cordon off the area until National Grid could respond and secure the gas.

