Gas leak prompts evacuation in Sandwich

July 10, 2020

SANDWICH – A gas line was punctured in Sandwich around 11:15 AM Friday morning. An individual digging with a shovel reportedly hit the line on Wood Avenue. Adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution until National Grid could arrive and cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

