Gas leak reported at building at Mashpee Commons

April 24, 2023

MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters responded to a building at Mashpee Commons around 9 AM Monday after reports of an odor of natural gas. The building at 34 Bates Road houses Zoe’s Pizza and a dialysis center. The structure was cleared. Crews determined the highest levels were in the pizza shop. National Grid was called to investigate the source of the leak. No injuries were reported.

