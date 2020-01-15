You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas leak reported in Falmouth

Gas leak reported in Falmouth

January 15, 2020

FALMOUTH – A natural gas leak was reported in Falmouth shortly after noon Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of 188 Main Street (Route 28). Firefighters were called to standby until TECO could arrive and control the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

