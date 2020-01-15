FALMOUTH – A natural gas leak was reported in Falmouth shortly after noon Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of 188 Main Street (Route 28). Firefighters were called to standby until TECO could arrive and control the leak. Further details were not immediately available.
Gas leak reported in Falmouth
January 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pelosi Names Schiff, Nadler as Prosecutors for Trump Trial
- Barnstable County Health Officials Report High Flu Activity
- Public Tours Offered for Brewster Elementary Schools, Senior Center
- Cape Cod Foundation Collaborating with Cape Women’s Coalition
- WHOI Scientist to Testify on Climate Reports
- Rounseville Named Assistant Town Administrator in Dennis
- Bourne Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize
- Cape Cod Community College Partners with Institute of American Indian Arts
- Chatham Selectmen Reaffirm Priority of Upweller Project
- Exercise is OK For Most When You Have a Baby on the Way
- Rougher Shoving Likely in Last Democratic Debate Before Iowa
- Russians Hacked Company Key to Ukraine Scandal: Researchers
- Sandwich Schools Face Possible Staff Cuts