Gas leak reported in Harwich

November 7, 2022

HARWICH – A residential gas line was compromised in Harwich shortly before 8:30 AM Monday. Firefighters responded to Lincoln Village Road off Lower County Road and evacuated the homeowner and closed down the area. National Grid was called to cap the leak.

