You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line break closes Old Main Street in Yarmouth

Gas line break closes Old Main Street in Yarmouth

August 6, 2024

YARMOUTH – A natural gas line was reportedly struck in Yarmouth around 8:45 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Old Main Street near the Wood Road/River Street intersection. Officials closed roads in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. National Grid was responding to cap the leak.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 