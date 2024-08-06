YARMOUTH – A natural gas line was reportedly struck in Yarmouth around 8:45 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Old Main Street near the Wood Road/River Street intersection. Officials closed roads in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. National Grid was responding to cap the leak.
Gas line break closes Old Main Street in Yarmouth
August 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Looks to Phase Out PFAS in Firefighting Gear by 2027
- Appeal Period Counting Down on Cape Cod Bay Discharge Denial for Holtec
- Barnstable County Receives Recognition For Digital Excellence In National Survey
- County Commissioners Honor Resident For Efforts In Saving Young Drowning Victim
- Love Live Local Welcomes New Lead
- Thresher Shark On South Shore, Hammerhead On Cape
- Man With Vineyard Ties Released In United States-Russia Prisoner Swap
- Sunday Journal – Free College with Cape Cod Community College President John Cox
- FishingBooker Recognizes Cape Cod As Top Fishing Destination In 2024 Rankings
- Shrink Wrap Recycling Program Collects Over 46 Tons Of Plastic Boat Covers Over The Past Year
- LISTEN: Pan-Mass Challenge Returns this Weekend
- West Nile Virus in Falmouth
- Local College Staffs Up As Gov. Approves Free Higher Education Initiative