Gas line road work to cause delays in Dennis

October 6, 2020

COURTESY OF THE DENNIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

DENNIS – Dennis Police report that National Grid is scheduled to start the road work associated with the recent gas main installation on Highbank Road, Upper County Road and Great Western Road starting Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The work will include milling the road, adjusting structures and paving. The work is expected to last 2-3 weeks and will require detouring traffic. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. We appreciate your patience while the construction is taking place.

