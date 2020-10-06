DENNIS – Dennis Police report that National Grid is scheduled to start the road work associated with the recent gas main installation on Highbank Road, Upper County Road and Great Western Road starting Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The work will include milling the road, adjusting structures and paving. The work is expected to last 2-3 weeks and will require detouring traffic. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. We appreciate your patience while the construction is taking place.
Gas line road work to cause delays in Dennis
October 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- WHO: 10% of World’s People May Have Been Infected with Virus
- CDC Says Coronavirus Can Spread Indoors in Updated Guidance
- Hundreds of Regal Cinemas Movie Theaters to Close
- Outdoor Dining Licenses Extended in Falmouth
- AAA: Gas Prices Down a Penny for Third Week in a Row
- Nantucket Officials Confirm Another COVID-19 Fatality
- Falmouth High School Returning to In-Person Lessons Tuesday
- State Reports No Additional Virus Deaths on Cape and Islands
- McMahon Receives Endorsements in Campaign for Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate
- Dennis Residents Approve Number of Articles at Special Town Meeting
- Falmouth High School Goes Remote after Students Attend Woods Hole Party
- Cape Cod Business Survey Indicates Continuing COVID Impacts
- Lower Cape Ambulance Teams Helps Local Nonprofits Hold Food Drive