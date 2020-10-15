CENTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters were called to a ruptured gas main around 12:30 PM Thursday. The incident happened on Osterville/West Barnstable Road just south of Falmouth Road (Route 28). Osterville/West Barnstable Road was closed between Route 28 and Bumps River Road. Mahoney’s Garden Center was evacuated until National Grid could cap the leak. No injuries were reported.
Gas line ruptured in Centerville
October 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
