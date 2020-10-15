You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line ruptured in Centerville

October 15, 2020

CENTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters were called to a ruptured gas main around 12:30 PM Thursday. The incident happened on Osterville/West Barnstable Road just south of Falmouth Road (Route 28). Osterville/West Barnstable Road was closed between Route 28 and Bumps River Road. Mahoney’s Garden Center was evacuated until National Grid could cap the leak. No injuries were reported.

