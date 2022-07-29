HYANNIS – A gas line was struck by a construction crew sometime before 1 PM Friday. The incident happened on the Mary Dunn Way side of the Cape Cod Gateway Airport. Firefighters set up a perimeter until National Grid could arrive and cap the leak. Airport operations were not being affected by the leak.
Gas line struck alongside Hyannis airport
July 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Economy Shrinks for a 2nd Quarter, Raising Recession Fear
- $52.7B State Budget Gets Baker’s Signature
- State Opens Online Common Application for SNAP Benefits, MassHealth
- 36 New Monkeypox Cases Confirmed by State
- Dan Higgins Endorsed by Sandwich Police Patrol Union for District Attorney
- Provincetown Carnival Parade Planners Seeking Volunteers
- EPA New England Invests $132M in Estuary Protection Including Buzzards Bay
- Barnstable County Awards First ARPA Grant to Mashpee
- Orleans Police to Host Gun Buyback Event
- FRIDAY UPDATE: Friday’s Mega Millions Estimated at $1.28 Billion
- Woods Hole Film Festival Returns for 31st Year
- Boaters Urged to be Careful After Plymouth Whale Incident
- Water Main Repairs Impact Strawberry Hill Road, Pine Street