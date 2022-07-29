You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck alongside Hyannis airport

Gas line struck alongside Hyannis airport

July 29, 2022

HYANNIS – A gas line was struck by a construction crew sometime before 1 PM Friday. The incident happened on the Mary Dunn Way side of the Cape Cod Gateway Airport. Firefighters set up a perimeter until National Grid could arrive and cap the leak. Airport operations were not being affected by the leak.

