Gas line struck at busy Mashpee intersection

Gas line struck at busy Mashpee intersection

February 4, 2021

MASHPEE – A gas line was struck by a construction crew in Mashpee shortly after 2 PM Thursday. The incident happened at the intersection of Main Street (Route 130) and Great Neck Road North. Nearby businesses including The Country Store and Mashpee Town Hall were evacuated as a precaution and traffic was detoured around the scene. National Grid was responding to cap the leak.

