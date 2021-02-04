MASHPEE – A gas line was struck by a construction crew in Mashpee shortly after 2 PM Thursday. The incident happened at the intersection of Main Street (Route 130) and Great Neck Road North. Nearby businesses including The Country Store and Mashpee Town Hall were evacuated as a precaution and traffic was detoured around the scene. National Grid was responding to cap the leak.
Gas line struck at busy Mashpee intersection
February 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
