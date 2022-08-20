BOURNE – A construction crew reportedly struck a gas line in Bourne around 11:30 AM. Firefighters responded to Buttermilk Bay Way and called for National Grid to respond to cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.
Gas line struck in Bourne
August 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
