Gas line struck in Bourne

August 20, 2022

BOURNE – A construction crew reportedly struck a gas line in Bourne around 11:30 AM. Firefighters responded to Buttermilk Bay Way and called for National Grid to respond to cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

