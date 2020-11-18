CHATHAM – A construction crew struck a gas line in Chatham shortly after 9 AM Wednesday. The incident was on Balfour Lane off Route 28. A three inch main was leaking and firefighters were evacuating the area. National Grid was working to secure the leak.
Gas line struck in Chatham
November 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
