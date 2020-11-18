You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Chatham

November 18, 2020

CHATHAM – A construction crew struck a gas line in Chatham shortly after 9 AM Wednesday. The incident was on Balfour Lane off Route 28. A three inch main was leaking and firefighters were evacuating the area. National Grid was working to secure the leak.

