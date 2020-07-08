FALMOUTH – A gas line was reportedly struck by a construction crew in Falmouth Wednesday morning. The incident happened about 9:40 AM on Trumbull Road. Firefighters stretched a hose line to spray the fumes down until National Grid could arrive to cap the leak. Area residences were evacuated and checked to make sure the gas hadn’t gotten inside. Further details were not immediately available.
Gas line struck in Falmouth
July 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- MassDOT, Army Corps Take Next Step in Bridge Replacements
- Passenger Traffic Increasing at Barnstable Municipal Airport
- State Urging Residents to be Aware of Unemployment Scam
- State’s Second EEE Positive Mosquito Sample Found in Western Mass.
- Dunkin’ To Close 450 Speedway Store Locations
- Cahoon Museum Reopening in August
- Wareham Police Warn that Overdoses Continue Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
- Cape Cod Businesses Proceed Into Phase 3
- 2020 Boston Pops for Nantucket Reimagined
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Hold Blood Drives Throughout July
- Cape Cod Cares For The Troops Still Supporting Soldiers
- No Additional Virus Cases or Deaths Reported on Cape and Islands
- Bill to Expand Mail-In Voting, Early Voting Signed Into Law