Gas line struck in Falmouth

July 8, 2020

FALMOUTH – A gas line was reportedly struck by a construction crew in Falmouth Wednesday morning. The incident happened about 9:40 AM on Trumbull Road. Firefighters stretched a hose line to spray the fumes down until National Grid could arrive to cap the leak. Area residences were evacuated and checked to make sure the gas hadn’t gotten inside. Further details were not immediately available.

