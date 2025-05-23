You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Falmouth

Gas line struck in Falmouth

May 23, 2025

FALMOUTH – A construction crew struck a gas line in Falmouth about 9 AM Friday. The incident happened on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) at Blacksmith Shop Road. Fire crews secured the scene and called for National Grid to mitigate the leak and make repairs.

