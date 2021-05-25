You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Harwich

Gas line struck in Harwich

May 25, 2021

HARWICH – A contractor reportedly struck a gas line in Harwich shortly before 1 PM Tuesday. The incident happened on Gordon Road. Firefighters responded until National Grid could secure the leak. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 