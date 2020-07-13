HARWICH – A gas line was struck in Harwich around 1:30 PM. The incident happened along Route 28 near Old County Road. Firefighters stayed on scene until National Grid could arrive and shut off the gas. Traffic was tied up in the area.
Gas line struck in Harwich
July 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
