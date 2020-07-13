You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Harwich

Gas line struck in Harwich

July 13, 2020

HARWICH – A gas line was struck in Harwich around 1:30 PM. The incident happened along Route 28 near Old County Road. Firefighters stayed on scene until National Grid could arrive and shut off the gas. Traffic was tied up in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 